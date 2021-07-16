United States:
Provider Relief Fund Update: HHS Changes Reporting And Use Of Funds Deadlines
16 July 2021
Husch Blackwell LLP
On June 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services issued new guidance on Provider Relief Fund (PRF)
reporting and the deadline for providers to use their funds.
Provider recipients can now begin submitting information in the PRF
Reporting Portal on July 1, 2021. Summary of use and reporting
timeline can be found here: https://bit.ly/3iRKB4Q
