On June 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidance on Provider Relief Fund (PRF) reporting and the deadline for providers to use their funds. Provider recipients can now begin submitting information in the PRF Reporting Portal on July 1, 2021. Summary of use and reporting timeline can be found here: https://bit.ly/3iRKB4Q

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.