Warburg Pincus will make a minority investment in Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), according to a news release.

GHX, based in Louisville, Colo., is a healthcare business and data automation company. Founded in 2000, the company operates a trading network that connects those who buy, sell and use products needed to deliver patient care.

Warburg Pincus, based in New York, is a global private equity firm focused on growth investing. Founded in 1966, the firm takes a long-term perspective and invests in businesses at all stages of development within healthcare and several other sectors.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

