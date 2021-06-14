In today's episode of Hospice Insights, Husch Blackwell's Meg Pekarske shares her recent wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Kathleen Benton of Hospice Savannah, where they explore how good business planning starts and ends with good questions and strong ethics.

Applying a "buy local" philosophy to healthcare, Kathleen sees her future intwined with that of her community in that their needs define her organization's business plan. Whether it be expanding palliative care opportunities, opening a vaccination center or deepening existing local partnerships, Kathleen brings a passion and purpose to what she does and sees opportunities beyond what has traditionally been in the "hospice lane."

Kathleen's wit and good humor are contagious, and so are her enthusiasm for her work and her trust in the questions that lead us forward. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

