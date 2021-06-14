Overview and Licensure
In the newest episode of the Edible Bites video webinar series, we ask: Are you experienced in the emerging area of medical-use psychedelics?
McGuireWoods' Kate Hardey and Royce DuBiner examine all the psychedelic, experimental and funky facets of the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act - Measure 109. Tune in to their discussion uncovering the Act, and study federal laws/licensures, regulations and policies regarding psilocybin and the efforts to use it as a tool in treating mental conditions.
- Overview – a big bite
- All things psilocybin
- What the law covers
- Licenses
- Food for thought
