ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Overview and Licensure

self

In the newest episode of the Edible Bites video webinar series, we ask: Are you experienced in the emerging area of medical-use psychedelics?

McGuireWoods' Kate Hardey and Royce DuBiner examine all the psychedelic, experimental and funky facets of the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act - Measure 109. Tune in to their discussion uncovering the Act, and study federal laws/licensures, regulations and policies regarding psilocybin and the efforts to use it as a tool in treating mental conditions.

Overview – a big bite

All things psilocybin

What the law covers

Licenses

Food for thought

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.