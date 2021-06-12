For this episode of Health+Tech, join Lauren Riplinger, vice president of policy and government affairs at AHIMA, and McGuireWoods healthcare partner Janice Suchyta, who co-leads the firm's digital health group. Discussion will cover the following topics:
- The new Cures Act patient access rule and how to comply with the open notes requirements
- Trends in health information interoperability among healthcare entities
- Compliance needs for information-blocking rules and exceptions
