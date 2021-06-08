ARTICLE

United States: Getting The Deal Done: Assessing Transactional Risk From Antitrust And Insurance Perspectives

Healthcare transactions of all shapes and sizes continue to be in the antitrust cross-hairs as the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") and Department of Justice, Antitrust Division ("DOJ") closely scrutinize combinations of hospitals, physicians, and payors, as well as the formation of provider networks that clinically or financially integrate their members of clinically or financial integrated providers networks.

Even small deals, such as "roll ups" of practices by private equity firms are increasingly subject to government investigations that can delay or even prevent such deals from closing.

Moreover, for parties involved in transactions, understanding the key market trends affecting Representations and Warranties Insurance (RWI) can affect your alignment strategy.

Our panelists will dive into these issues from legal and commercial insurance perspectives to provide practical takeaways for providers, payors, and investors in the healthcare industry.

