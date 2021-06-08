Grant Avenue Capital has announced it acquired a majority interest in QHR Health from Quorum Health Corp.

QHR Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., provides solutions to independent hospitals and health systems. Founded in 1977, these solutions and services include management advisory services, revenue cycle management, supply chain optimization, outsourced IT services and strategic consulting.

Grant Avenue Capital, based in New York, is a healthcare-focused, middle market private equity firm. Founded in 2017, the firm generally targets companies with approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA and pursues control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments and special situations.

Quorum Health Corp. is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services. QHR Health will continue to provide Quorum Health with supply chain support and select consulting services.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

