Episode five of McGuireWoods' video series "Healthcare Headlines" is now available. Hosted by McGuireWoods partner Amber McGraw Walsh, chair of the firm's nationally recognized Healthcare Department, this episode focuses on two key federal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Provider Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan, and how they impact healthcare providers. Amber will be joined by McGuireWoods healthcare colleagues Tim Fry and Wendy Wright.

"Healthcare Headlines" builds on the success of a video series the firm's healthcare lawyers began in 2020 on important industry developments during the COVID-19 crisis. The videos feature guests exploring the latest developments on topics such as digital health, False Claims Act litigation and investigations, provider services issues and private equity.

