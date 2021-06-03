Frazier Healthcare Partners has announced it has closed its 10th private equity fund focused exclusively on the healthcare middle market.
The oversubscribed fund — Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund X — hit its hard cap of $1.4 billion in capital commitments.
With the addition of new fund, Frazier Healthcare Partners has now raised more than $6.2 billion total capital.
Frazier Healthcare Partners, based in Seattle, is a provider of private equity capital to healthcare companies. The firm, founded in 1991, prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective and pursues a wide range of investment types, including company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies.
