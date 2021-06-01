Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, the Senate confirmed Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as the next CMS Administrator, and the Biden Administration released its FY 2022 budget proposal. Read more about these actions and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

FDA announced a public workshop entitled, Model Informed Drug Development Approaches for Immunogenicity Assessments. The purpose of this public workshop is to discuss the best practices and future directions of quantitative methods for predicting immunogenicity of biological products. June 16-17, 2021: HHS announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee (NVAC). During this meeting, NVAC will hear presentations on vaccine safety, communication activities for COVID-19 vaccines, and immunization equity.

FDA announced a public workshop entitled, Fiscal Year 2021 Generic Drug Science and Research Initiatives Workshop. The purpose of the public workshop is to provide an overview of the status of science and research initiatives for generic drugs and an opportunity for public input on these initiatives. June 24, 2021: CMS announced a public meeting regarding new and reconsidered clinical diagnostic laboratory test codes for the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule for calendar year (CY) 2022. This notice announces a public meeting to receive comments and recommendations (including data on which recommendations are based) on the appropriate basis for establishing payment amounts for new or substantially revised Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes being considered for Medicare payment under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) for CY 2022. This meeting also provides a forum for those who submitted certain reconsideration requests regarding final determinations made last year on new test codes and for the public to provide comment on the requests.

HHS announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria. This meeting will be dedicated to the council's deliberation and vote on two reports to transmit to the HHS Secretary, the first from the Disparities in Antibiotics Access and Use Working Group, and the second from the Working Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in Inter-Professional Education. The remainder of the two-day public meeting will include an update on the status of the antibiotic development pipeline and an open council discussion on provocative questions in AMR (no recommendations will be made), in addition to presentations from subject matter experts on Operationalizing One Health and the Environmental Dimensions of AMR. July 28-29, 2021: CMS announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the Medicare Advisory Panel on Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory Tests. The purpose of the Panel is to advise the HHS Secretary and CMS Administrator on issues related to clinical diagnostic laboratory tests.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On May 25, 2021, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) held a markup of six bipartisan health bills. All six measures passed by voice vote. Legislation included the following: 1675, Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act 1491, Rural Maternal and Obstetric Modernization of Services Act 1662, Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act 1301, Promoting Physical Activity for Americans Act 610, Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act 1658, Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act



U.S. House of Representatives

On May 25, 2021, the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a hearing entitled, FY 2022 Budget Request for the National Institutes of Health. Witnesses present included: Dr. Diana Bianchi, Director, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Dr. Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH); Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Gary Gibbons, Director, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Dr. Norman Sharpless, Director, National Cancer Institute; and Dr. Nora Volkow, Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse.

On May 26, 2021, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing entitled, A Shot at Normalcy: Building COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence. Witnesses present included: Nick Offerman, Actor and Woodworker; Dr. Saad Omer, Director, Yale Institute for Global Health, Yale University; Dr. Nadine Gracia, Executive Vice President and CEO, Trust for America's Health; Amy Pisani, Executive Director, Vaccinate Your Family; and Dr. Karen Shelton, Director, Mount Rodgers Health District, Virginia Department of Health.

On May 26, 2021, the Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing entitled, National Institutes of Health's FY22 Budget and the State of Medical Research. Witnesses present included: Dr. Francis Collins, Director, NIH; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Diana Bianchi, Director, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Dr. Ned Sharpless, Director, National Cancer Institute; Dr. Gary Gibbons, Director, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Dr. Eliseo Perez-Stable, Director, National Institute on Minority Health & Health Disparities; and Dr. Bruce Tromberg, Director, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.

On May 26, 2021, the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing entitled, FY 2022 Budget Request for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Witnesses present included: Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, CDC.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On May 26, 2021, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Mental Health and Substance Use Considerations Among Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic. This brief explores factors contributing to poor mental health and substance use outcomes among children during the pandemic, highlighting groups of children who are particularly at risk and barriers to accessing child and adolescent mental health care. Although data on child and adolescent mental health have historically been limited, where possible, the authors draw upon data from the National Survey of Children's Health, the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, and the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in addition to surveys conducted during the pandemic.

IV. Other Health Policy News