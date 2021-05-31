The Vistria Group has announced the recapitalization and a growth investment in Medalogix and Muse Healthcare.

Medalogix, based in Nashville, Tenn., is a data science company focused exclusively on home health and hospice.

Muse Healthcare, based in Shoreview, Minn., is a data science company that provides analytics designed to support hospice patient transitions.

Medalogix and Muse Healthcare will consolidate under the Medalogix brand. In addition, three home health and hospice entities are coming on board as minority equity investors: LHC Group, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and Encompass Health Corp. Combined, the minority investors provide home health or hospice care across 45 states.

The Vistria Group, based in Chicago, focuses on making investments in middle market companies in healthcare and a few other industries. Founded in 2013, the firm pursues control and minority equity investments and prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective in companies with at least $100 million in revenue.

Terms of the investments were not disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.