The healthcare industry is ripe for disruption and major change. Key players in this space are looking for innovative ways to improve quality, access, and efficiency of care provided. My guest today, Anthony Del Rio, is a leader in the healthcare industry and is working to disrupt the status quo through bold leadership and innovative ideas. For company leaders looking to transform their healthcare businesses, this episode will provide inspiration and practical advice on how to do so.

Anthony Del Rio is the President and Executive Director of Rush Health and a professor at Rush University. Anthony obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Georgia State University and his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law. He practiced law for several years before joining the Rush University System of Health network.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

How Anthony took on his new leadership position at Rush Health right at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

What's the best way to formulate a strategic vision for a company?

Is there financial benefit to population health management?

Why the historic structure of healthcare is no longer serving the public?

What's the best way a company leader can assess risk before moving forward with instituting innovative strategies?

What will it take for larger healthcare companies to adopt inventive care programs?

How is technology assisting in the administration of population health management?

Why assessing data and analytics can help provide better care?

The role of courage in leadership

