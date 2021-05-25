Leon Rodriguez was interviewed May 21 on AHLA's Speaking of Health Law Podcast, "Increasing Cyber Personal Liability for Directors and Officers." Leon discusses how the digitization of health care has driven a greater number of and different types of cyber attacks across the health care ecosystem, as well as increased personal liability for health care directors and officers, and best Board and C-Suite practices to mitigate that liability. You can listen to the full interview here.

