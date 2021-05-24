Revival Healthcare Capital has announced it has closed a new fund with total capital commitments of $500 million.

The firm indicated that it has made its first investment from the fund - RVLHC II - totaling $75 million.

Revival, based in Austin, Texas, is a private equity firm specializing in the medical device and diagnostic sectors of healthcare. When partnering on strategic growth opportunities, the firm seeks to invest between $50 million and $125 million, with ability to scale its investment commitment, and aims to lead the investment and assume controlling interest equity positions.

