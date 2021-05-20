To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On this episode of Health+Tech, hear from healthcare IT executive
John Glaser discussing key issues in the digital health space.
John is a former senior vice president of Population Health at
Cerner Corporation, and a former CEO of Siemens Health Services.
Before that, he was CIO at Partners HealthCare and senior advisor
at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information
Technology. He also serves on the board for a number of healthcare
organizations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.