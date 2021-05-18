H.I.G. Capital has announced it has completed a growth investment in Concord USA.

Concord, based in Minneapolis, provides technology consulting and digital services to customers in healthcare and a few other sectors. Founded in 2003, the company offers a suite of solutions within cloud applications and integration, data and analytics, information security, digital and user experience, and advisory services.

In connection with H.I.G.'s investment, Concord acquired Upton Hill, a Minnesota-based healthcare-focused consulting firm.

H.I.G. Capital, based in Miami, pursues a wide range of investments in healthcare and many other industries. Founded in 1993, the firm has flexibility on investment size, including interest in pre-EBITDA businesses. Within healthcare, the firm targets companies in the provider services, hospital/major facilities and life sciences/pharmaceutical industries.

Terms of the investment and acquisition were not disclosed.

