RiverGlade Capital has acquired H.H. Franchising Systems from Linsalata Capital Partners, according to a news release.

H.H. Franchising, based in Cincinnati-based, operates Home Helpers Home Care. Home Helpers is a provider of in-home care to seniors and others. It has independently owned and operated offices in more than 1,000 U.S. communities.

RiverGlade Capital, based in Chicago, makes control and select minority equity investments in lower middle market healthcare companies. Founded in 2017, the firm prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective.

Linsalata Capital Partners, based in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, is a middle market private equity firm. Founded in 1984, the firm targets companies in healthcare and a few other industries.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

