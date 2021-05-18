KKR has announced it has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Therapy Brands.

Therapy Brands, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., is a practice management and electronic health record software platform for mental, behavioral, substance use recovery, applied behavior analysis and physical rehabilitation healthcare providers. Founded in 2013, the company supports more than 28,000 practices across the United States.

The PE platform of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) & Co., which is based in New York, considers investments in all industries, including healthcare. Founded in 1976, the firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest, seeking a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions.

KKR acquired Therapy Brands from its existing shareholders: investment funds affiliated with Lightyear Capital, Oak HC/FT and Greater Sum Ventures.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

