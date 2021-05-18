Pharos Capital Group has announced its post-acute care provider platform, Charter Health Care Group, has acquired The Providence Hospice and The Providence Home Health Services, together referred to as Providence Home Health and Hospice.

Providence Home Health and Hospice, based in Sugar Land, Texas, is a provider of in-home hospice, palliative care, skilled nursing, physical therapy and other related services. Founded in 2006, the company provides hospice and home health services to patients and their families in nearly 100 communities in the Greater Houston area.

Pharos Capital Group, with offices in Dallas and Nashville, pursues control equity and mezzanine investments in lower and middle market companies primarily in healthcare and business services. Founded in 1998, the firm targets the provider services and non-reimbursement industries within healthcare.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.