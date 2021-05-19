BlackRock Long Term Private Capital (LTPC) has acquired a majority interest in Transaction Data Systems from GTCR, according to a news release.

Transaction Data Systems, based in Earth City, Mo., is a provider of pharmacy software solutions and services. These include Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services and Pharm Assess.

BlackRock LTPC, which has its U.S. operations based out of New York, is backed by global asset manager BlackRock.

GTCR will retain a minority interest in Transaction Data Systems. GTCR, based in Chicago, pursues a wide range of investments in several industries, including healthcare. Founded in 1980, the firm prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.