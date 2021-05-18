Partners Group has announced it will acquire Axia Women's Health from Audax Private Equity.

Axia, based in Vorhees, N.J., is a national women's healthcare provider. The company provides a platform of non-clinical business and administrative support services to a network of physician practices across the United States. Axia states it has partnered with more than 80 care centers comprising 150 locations.

Partners Group is a global private markets firm with U.S. offices in Denver, Houston and New York. The firm states that its private equity team has invested $5 billion in healthcare-related businesses since inception.

Audax, with private equity offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco, focuses on investments in middle market companies and has a wide flexibility on investment size. Founded in 1999, the firm targets companies within healthcare and several other industries, specifically those generating between $10 million and $50 million in annual EBITDA.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Originally published May 6, 2021

