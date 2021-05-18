Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, CMS issued a rule implementing new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for long-term care facilities. Read more about the rule and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

May 18-19, 2021: FDA announced a public meeting entitled, Potential Medication Error Risks with Investigational Drug Container Labels. The purpose of the public meeting is to solicit input from stakeholders (e.g., sponsors, clinical sites, entities that supply or otherwise label investigational drugs) on the risk of medication errors potentially related to the content and format of information on investigational drug container labels, the prevalence and nature of such errors, and to gather information on practices that minimize the potential for medication errors.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. The purpose of this meeting is to consider interim recommendations specific to discrimination and xenophobia

FDA announced a public workshop entitled, Model Informed Drug Development Approaches for Immunogenicity Assessments. The purpose of this public workshop is to discuss the best practices and future directions of quantitative methods for predicting immunogenicity of biological products.

HHS announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee (NVAC). During this meeting, NVAC will hear presentations on vaccine safety, communication activities for COVID-19 vaccines, and immunization equity.

FDA announced a public workshop entitled, Fiscal Year 2021 Generic Drug Science and Research Initiatives Workshop. The purpose of the public workshop is to provide an overview of the status of science and research initiatives for generic drugs and an opportunity for public input on these initiatives.

CMS announced a public meeting regarding new and reconsidered clinical diagnostic laboratory test codes for the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule for calendar year (CY) 2022. This notice announces a public meeting to receive comments and recommendations (including data on which recommendations are based) on the appropriate basis for establishing payment amounts for new or substantially revised Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes being considered for Medicare payment under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) for CY 2022. This meeting also provides a forum for those who submitted certain reconsideration requests regarding final determinations made last year on new test codes and for the public to provide comment on the requests.

HHS announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria. This meeting will be dedicated to the council's deliberation and vote on two reports to transmit to the HHS Secretary, the first from the Disparities in Antibiotics Access and Use Working Group, and the second from the Working Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in Inter-Professional Education. The remainder of the two-day public meeting will include an update on the status of the antibiotic development pipeline and an open council discussion on provocative questions in AMR (no recommendations will be made), in addition to presentations from subject matter experts on Operationalizing One Health and the Environmental Dimensions of AMR.

CMS announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the Medicare Advisory Panel on Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory Tests. The purpose of the Panel is to advise the HHS Secretary and CMS Administrator on issues related to clinical diagnostic laboratory tests.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On May 11, 2021, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) held a hearing entitled, An Update from Federal Officials on Efforts to Combat COVID-19. Witnesses present included: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH); Dr. David Kessler, Chief Science Officer, COVID Response, HHS; Dr. Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA; and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, CDC.

On May 12, 2021, the Senate Committee on Finance Subcommittee on Health Care held a hearing entitled, The COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond: Improving Mental Health and Addiction Services in Our Communities. Witnesses present included: Victor Armstrong, Director of North Carolina Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Stephanie Woodard, Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services; Lenette Kosovich, CEO, Rimrock Foundation; and Malkia Newman, Team Supervisor, CNS Healthcare Anti-Stigma Program.

U.S. House of Representatives

On May 12, 2021, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health held a hearing entitled, The Fiscal Year 2022 HHS Budget. Members of the Subcommittee discussed the Biden Administration's Fiscal Year 2022 HHS Budget Request with HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On May 10, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Maternal Mortality and Morbidity: Additional Efforts Needed to Assess Program Data for Rural and Underserved Areas. GAO was asked to review maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity (SMM) outcomes in rural and underserved areas. This report examines, among other objectives, what is known about these outcomes; selected CDC and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) programs that aim to reduce these outcomes, as well as actions to collect and use relevant data; and the extent to which HHS is taking actions to improve maternal health and monitoring progress on its efforts. GAO analyzed HHS data, agency documentation, literature, and interviewed officials from a non-generalizable sample of three states and stakeholders to capture various perspectives.

On May 12, 2021, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Vaccination is Local: COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Vary by County and Key Characteristics. This issue brief builds on that analysis by analyzing how vaccination rates to date vary by counties and identifying key county characteristics that are associated with higher or lower county vaccination rates. It is based on KFF analysis of data from CDC that shows the percent of the population fully vaccinated at the county-level; the data also provides this share for those ages 65 and older. The CDC data, while incomplete (see methods), provides comprehensive data to examine vaccine rollout at the county level. The results in this brief use data as of May 11, 2021 and include 77% of all counties (2,415) in the US.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On May 11, 2021, HHS announced that it is awarding approximately $40 million in emergency home visiting funds to states, territories, and the District of Columbia to support children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program supports the delivery of coordinated and comprehensive, high quality, voluntary, evidence-based home visiting services to children and families living in communities at risk for poor maternal and child health outcomes. More information about this funding can be found here.

On May 11, 2021, the Senate confirmed Andrea Palm to serve as the Deputy Secretary of HHS by a vote of 61-37. Ms. Palm previously headed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services—overseeing its $12 billion budget and over 6,000 employees—and served as the HHS's chief of staff and as senior counselor to the secretary during the Obama administration.

On May 13, 2021, CMS published guidance on how states can receive enhanced funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to increase access to home and community-based services (HCBS) for Medicaid beneficiaries. The guidance is a key tool to assist states in leveraging federal resources to increase health equity in Medicaid beneficiaries' access to HCBS, positive health outcomes, and community integration. The guidance can be found here.

