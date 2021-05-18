WindRose Health Investors has announced it has completed an equity recapitalization of Bluestone Physician Services.

Bluestone, based in Stillwater, Minn., is a provider of residential primary care services. Founded in 2006, delivers on-site care and care coordination services to high-risk, geriatric and disabled patients in senior living, community and home-based settings in four states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and Virginia.

WindRose, which is based in New York, pursues control equity investments in healthcare companies. Founded in 2000, the firm invests in a broad range of industry segments, including outsourced services to payors and health systems, technology-enabled services, healthcare providers and value-added distribution.

Terms of the equity recapitalization were not disclosed.

