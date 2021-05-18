United States:
Northlane Capital Closed Fund With $408 Million
18 May 2021
McGuireWoods LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Northlane Capital Partners (NCP) has announced it has closed
its latest fund — Northlane Capital Partners II — with
$408 million in total commitments.
The fund exceeded its target of $375 million, the firm
reported.
NCP, based in Bethesda, Md., is a middle market
private equity firm focused on healthcare and business services.
Founded in 2003, the firm seeks investments in North American
companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $30 million.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
MoFo Life Sciences Digest
Morrison & Foerster LLP
MoFo Life Sciences shares timely legal and business insights and in-depth analyses on the complex technologies at the heart of the global pharmaceutical...
The Ongoing US Vaccine Passport Debate
Mintz
One main principle among public health measures is to use the least restrictive method necessary to protect the population, or to do the greatest good.