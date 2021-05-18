Northlane Capital Partners (NCP) has announced it has closed its latest fund — Northlane Capital Partners II — with $408 million in total commitments.

The fund exceeded its target of $375 million, the firm reported.

NCP, based in Bethesda, Md., is a middle market private equity firm focused on healthcare and business services. Founded in 2003, the firm seeks investments in North American companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $30 million.

