Health Care Beat · 5 Things To Consider When Establishing A Telemedicine Program

5 Things to Consider When Establishing a Telemedicine Program

Telemedicine, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed health care providers to offer high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective services that limit disease exposure for staff and patients. Is your organization working towards implementing a successful telemedicine program? On this episode of Health Care Beat, Adam Laughton, partner in Seyfarth's Corporate department and Season 1 host of the podcast, discusses important factors for you to consider.

