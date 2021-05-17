Health Law Diagnosed · Hot Topics in FDA Regulation and Enforcement

This past year has been a busy one for the FDA, but it hasn't all been about the pandemic. FDA attorneys Joanne Hawana and Benjamin Zegarelli discuss the agency's ongoing efforts to protect the public from unproven COVID-19 cures while also pushing forward with its most important regulatory priorities, such as digital health, cannabis-derived compounds, and laboratory-developed tests and other diagnostic products.

