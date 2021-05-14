The Carlyle Group has announced it has agreed to acquire Unchained Labs for $435 million.

Unchained Labs, based in Pleasanton, Calif., is a producer of life sciences tools. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on solving problems for biologics and gene therapy researchers.

The Carlyle Group, with its U.S. headquarters in Washington, D.C., is a global investment firm that deploys private capital across three business segments: global private equity, global credit and investment solutions. Founded in 1987, the firm targets companies in healthcare and many other industries.

The Carlyle Group is acquiring Unchained Labs from Novo Holdings, Canaan Partners and TPG Biotech.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.

