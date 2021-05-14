WindRose Health Investors has announced it has completed the sale of myNEXUS to health benefits company Anthem.

myNEXUS, based in Brentwood, Tenn., is a post-acute benefits management company. The company states that it delivers integrated clinical support services for Medicare Advantage members in 20 states.

WindRose, based in New York, pursues control equity investments in healthcare companies. Founded in 2000, the firm invests in a broad range of industry segments, including outsourced services to payors and health systems, technology-enabled services, healthcare providers and value-added distribution.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WindRose's announced its intention to sell myNEXUS to Anthem in March.

