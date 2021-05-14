On April 8, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina announced a $22.5 million settlement with a network of urgent care providers and its management company for alleged False Claims Act violations related to credentialing issues.

For more details about this settlement, which reminds healthcare providers that even where patient care is not compromised, a blatant pattern of record-keeping, licensing, certification, credentialing and other administrative errors can still lead to significant FCA risks, visit our blog Subject to Inquiry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.