In today's episode of Hospice Insights: The Law and Beyond, Husch Blackwell's Meg Pekarske is joined by colleagues Bryan Nowicki and Erin Burns to discuss the recent denial of physician visits. Over the last several months, a number of auditors have begun questioning the medical necessity of billed physician visits, claiming the physician services were solely administrative in nature. They break down the criteria auditors appear to be using, what this means for hospices and how hospices can avoid such denials. We hope you enjoy the conversation: https://bit.ly/3wUGeus

Originally published 14 April 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.