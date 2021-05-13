ARTICLE

In this episode, Husch Blackwell's Meg Pekarske and Bryan Nowicki discuss the new wave of CMS Center for Program Integrity (CPI) audits that have been issued during the past couple weeks. These CPI audits remain focused on long length of stay patients and typically involve hundreds of claims valued at over $1 million. As Meg and Bryan explain, these audits may signal a new approach to auditing by CMS, and it is important for hospices to refine their response and appeal strategy accordingly. Tune in here: https://bit.ly/3viR6Re

