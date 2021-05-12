Ascend Partners has completed an equity investment in Rendr, according to a news release.

Rendr, based in New York, is multi-specialty physician group serving Asian American patients in New York City. The group states that it serves about 100,000 patients via locations across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

Ascend Partners, based in New York, is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity firm. The firm was co-founded in 2019 by In Seon Hwang, former global head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

