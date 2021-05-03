self

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we wrap up our special series addressing trends and forecasts related to health law under the Biden Administration. Chris DeMeo, partner in Seyfarth's Corporate department and member of the firm's Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group, joins host Adam Laughton for a conversation about the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute, and how the government could implement both as part of its overall administration of Medicare and other federal health care programs.

