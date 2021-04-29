ARTICLE

The American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021 COBRA Premium Subsidy Taft Stettinius & Hollister The American Rescue Plan of 2021 (ARPA), which was recently signed into law by President Biden, contains several provisions designed to assist employers and employees ...

Conspiracy To Commit Healthcare Fraud Conviction Overturned Holland & Knight In United States v. Merino, No. 19-50291, 2021 WL 754589 (9th Cir. Feb. 26, 2021), the court of appeals reversed the conviction of Marina Merino of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud...

Food Industry Regulatory And Litigation Highlights – March 2021 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Welcome to our selected regulatory and litigation highlights impacting the food and beverage industry in March 2021. The food court saw its own brand of March Madness with disputes...

Tale Of Two Cases: Nursing Home COVID Immunity Battle Playing Out In Court Duane Morris LLP A recent case decided Feb. 10 has the nursing home industry and plaintiﬀ malpractice attorneys clamoring over whether certain measures taken by nursing homes during the pandemic should be...

Pay-For-Delay Has A Tough (Antitrust) Time At EU Top Court Morrison & Foerster LLP In recent years, there have been various antitrust investigations in the pharmaceutical sector resulting in decisions of the European Commission (EC) and the European Courts.