2 July 2024

Final Rule On Haz Com Announced

Effective July 19, 2024, companies will be required to provide additional hazard information on SDSs and labels, including updated information on how to safely handle, store and dispose of hazardous chemicals.
United States Employment and HR
The updated standard will require labels on small packaging to be more comprehensive and readable and makes changes to help ensure trade secrets no longer prevent workers and first responders from receiving critical hazard information on safety data sheets.

Jane Henican Heidingsfelder
