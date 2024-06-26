Maryland Family And Medical Leave Insurance Program Further Delayed

The Maryland General Assembly recently passed a bill that will further delay the implementation of the Maryland Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program. We summarized the Program in our April 28, 2022 Alert. Contributions to the Program are delayed from October 1, 2024 until July 1, 2025. The date when employees can submit claims for benefits is delayed from January 1, 2026 to July 1, 2026. The bill also made other changes to the Program, including:

Covered employees must perform services under employment located in Maryland. The Program previously did not specify that services must be performed in Maryland.

The State may disclose information to employers whose employees have filed claims for benefits for the purpose of claim administration. The Program previously did not permit employers to receive any information about a claim.

The Maryland Secretary of Labor is required to set the total contribution rate on or before February 1, 2025.

An employer may satisfy the requirements of the law through a private employer plan or an authorized insurer. The Program previously allowed employers to have a combination of both.

The changes will take effect on October 1, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.