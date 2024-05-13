Reminder To Prepare For Heat Stress

OSHA is renewing its efforts to direct "significant existing outreach and enforcement resources" to address heat stress in the workplace.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

OSHA is renewing its efforts to direct "significant existing outreach and enforcement resources" to address heat stress in the workplace. This is a reminder to employers to ensure you have a heat stress policy in place and that your employees are trained on the hazards associated with heat.

By law, employers must protect workers from the dangers of heat exposure and should have a proper safety and health plan in place. At a minimum, employers should provide adequate cool water, rest breaks and shade or a cool rest area. Employees who are new or returning to a high heat workplace should be allowed time to gradually get used to working in hot temperatures. Workers and managers should also be trained so they can identify and help prevent heat illness themselves. content.govdelivery.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.