Among many measures we're monitoring in the Ohio General Assembly, we're watching a bill that, if adopted, would exempt a broader swath of records related to public-safety employees from public view.

If enacted, H.B. 257 would expand the Revised Code's protections already afforded to so called "dedicated public service workers" – police and other peace officers, probation and parole officers, court bailiffs, prosecutors, jailers, National Guardsmen and -women, and youth services employees – to include protections against the release of new classifications of records under the Public Records Act. Among the new records to be shielded from public view would be "past, current and future work schedules." "Work schedule" is not a defined term in the bill, but it would likely include timesheet records that show when public safety employees typically work – which, in our experience, are periodically requested by public records requesters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.