Iam familiar with burnout in different ways. In college, I experienced it for the first time toward the end of my second track season. I remember feeling it, struggling to understand what was happening, and, more importantly, not knowing how to fix it (turns out, I needed a break). My mind wanted to push my body, but my body didn't respond. Instead of running a PR (personal record) at the end of a great season, I was well off pace.

Burnout certainly is a dismal feeling that is hard to shake. I also experienced burnout early in my professional career. Habits #1 and #6 in this article certainly come to mind as I reflect on my earlier days.

We often hear and read about the importance of our mental health and taking care of ourselves. Are you executing though? Sure, the company you work for should promote a healthy work-life balance as this article states. It is equally important to be self-aware and understand what you can change to feel better mentally and physically.

I certainly am more cognizant about my well-being these days, but the fast-pace nature of life sometimes can make it difficult to keep a balance. This article is a great reminder to self-reflect and understand what changes are needed to continue feeling good.

It's important to remember that while companies promote a healthy work-life balance, ultimately, it is up to the individual to take responsibility for their own well-being and make positive changes to their work habits. www.entrepreneur.com/...

