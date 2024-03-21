The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will vote to adopt the proposed Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment standard at its March 21, 2024, public meeting.

Quick Hits

On December 22, 2023, the Cal/OSHA Standards Board published additional modifications of the draft indoor heat illness prevention standard.

The Standards Board will consider a version of the regulation that is essentially unchanged from the December 22, 2023, draft.

The trigger temperature within the regulation remains at 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

California employers can attend the meeting in person at San Diego's County Administration Center or attend the meeting via videoconference and offer comments prior to the vote.

The Board released its meeting agenda on March 12, 2024. The proposed regulation is expected to be adopted with an implementation date of June 1, 2024. Typically, regulations are implemented at the start of a quarter, which in this case would be July 1, 2024, but the Standards Board members have been vocal in their desire to move faster and implement the standard by June 1, 2024.

The proposed indoor heat illness prevention provisions are similar to the current regulation on the prevention of heat illness in outdoor places of employment, which requires the provision of water, access to cool-down areas, rest breaks, training, and acclimatization.

