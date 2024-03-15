What You Need To Know
- California employers must comply with new workplace violence prevention plan and training requirements by July 1, 2024.
- The state has released model plans for employers to use.
As we reported in October, nearly all California employers must develop and adopt a written Workplace Violence Prevention Plan and implement related employee training as part of their existing Cal/OSHA Injury and Illness Prevention Plan by July 1, 2024.
Now, Cal/OSHA has issued model Workplace Violence Prevention Plans for various industries, including for non-healthcare general industry (download here), as well as an employer fact sheet.
Please contact a member of the Employment Group with any questions or for assistance with tailoring the model plan to suit your company's needs.
