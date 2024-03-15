What You Need To Know

California employers must comply with new workplace violence prevention plan and training requirements by July 1, 2024.

The state has released model plans for employers to use.

As we reported in October, nearly all California employers must develop and adopt a written Workplace Violence Prevention Plan and implement related employee training as part of their existing Cal/OSHA Injury and Illness Prevention Plan by July 1, 2024.

Now, Cal/OSHA has issued model Workplace Violence Prevention Plans for various industries, including for non-healthcare general industry (download here), as well as an employer fact sheet.

Please contact a member of the Employment Group with any questions or for assistance with tailoring the model plan to suit your company's needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.