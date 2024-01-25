Unless exempt, California employers are required to post their annual summary of work-related injuries and illnesses, in a visible and easily accessible area at every worksite from February 1st through April 30th. Cal/OSHA's Form 300A must be used for this posting.

Employers can find an overview regarding completing both the log (Form 300) and the annual summary (Form 300A) on Cal/OSHA's Recordkeeping Overview page.

Cal/OSHA requires employers to record work-related fatalities, injuries, and illnesses. To be recordable under Cal/OSHA's regulations, an injury or illness must be work-related and result in one of the following:

Death;

Days away from work;

Restricted work or transfer to another job;

Medical treatment beyond first aid;

Loss of consciousness; or

A significant injury or illness diagnosed by a physician or other licensed health care professional.

While the COVID-19 emergency in California has concluded for workplace health and safety requirements, any work-related COVID-19 fatality or illness that falls under the above criteria must be recorded on an employer's Form 300, 300A, and 301, or equivalent forms.

Certain employers are required to annually electronically submit Form 300A data to Cal/OSHA by March 2nd. Covered employers are those that meet one of the following requirements:

Has 250 or more employees, unless specifically exempted by section 14300.2 of title 8 of the California Code of Regulations; or

Has 20 to 249 employees in the specified industries listed including Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Grocery Stores. For a full list of covered industries, employers can review Appendix H.

Information on how to make the electronic submission is available on the federal OSHA's Injury Tracking Application website.

If you have questions about preparing your annual summary or need assistance with compliance, please reach out to the Jackson Lewis attorney with whom you often work or any member of our Workplace Safety and Health Team.