On September 30, 2023, California Governor Newsom signed SB 553 – a sweeping new law addressing Workplace Violence Prevention in virtually all California workplaces. California employers (unless they fall under one of the limited exemptions) will be required by July 1, 2024, to:

Establish, implement, and maintain an effective workplace violence prevention plan

Perform a workplace violence-specific hazard assessment of your workplace and operations

of your workplace and operations Conduct an investigation of every incident of workplace violence (broadly defined)

of every incident of workplace violence (broadly defined) Generate investigation reports of every incident of workplace violence

of every incident of workplace violence Create and maintain Violent Incident Logs

Provide annual interactive employee and supervisor training

Maintain (and produce upon request) program-related records for various periods

These requirements may seem straightforward; however, compliance pitfalls await employers who fail to delve into them deeply, and responses to workplace violence incidents may expose employers to legal claims in other areas of the law. To that end, Conn Maciel Carey's California Practice has created several options to assist employers with compliance.

A Full Turnkey Workplace Violence Prevention Program Solution

We are pleased to offer a flat fee turnkey Workplace Violence Prevention Program which will include the following materials and services:

1. Customized Written Workplace Violence Prevention Plan

We will help your organization develop a customized, compliant written Workplace Violence Prevention Plan along with all the ancillary documents and sub-policies, including:

An Inspection Checklist Specific to Workplace Violence (as part of an initial hazard assessment and as an ongoing tool in the program)

A Corrective Action Log

A Workplace Violence Investigation Report Template

A Violent Incident Log

Employee and Supervisory Workplace Violence Training Sign-in Sheets

A Workplace Violence Prevention Compliance Manual

2. Workplace Violence Prevention Training Materials and Live Training

We will develop customized training materials based on your new written workplace violence prevention plan.

We will conduct initial interactive training programs for supervisors and non supervisors.

We will "train the trainer" so your organization can provide the required annual refresher training.

3. Gap Assessments of Related Policies

To ensure alignment, we will perform Gap Assessments of existing, related policies and programs that intersect with your new workplace violence prevention plan, such as:​

Injury and Illness Prevention Plan

Emergency Action Plan

Employee Handbook

Security Protocols

4. Attorney Consultation Hours

A block of 12 Attorney Consultation Hours to be used within one year as your organization rolls out its new program. The hours can be used for any purpose related to the Workplace Violence Prevention Program or the new California law, such as:

Participating in the initial workplace violence inspection/hazard assessment

Joining the first couple of incident investigations

Talking through entries on the Violent Incident Log

Assisting with threat assessments

Addressing questions about the implementation of the program or understanding the law

If you are interested in this option, we can provide you with a questionnaire that will help us start the process of customizing your plan.

Ad Hoc Services

If you would like to work off your own draft policy, we are also well-positioned to perform a gap assessment of that (and the related policies). Of course, we are also ready and available to provide other ad hoc services related to workplace violence prevention; e.g., any of the individual components of the turnkey program described above at our usual hourly rates.

