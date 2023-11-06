United States:
New Workplace Violence Prevention Requirements (Podcast)
06 November 2023
Shaw Law Group
In this episode, Jen explains Senate Bill 553, which requires
most California employers to create a Workplace Violence Prevention
Plan and train their employees at least annually.
