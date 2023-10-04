In this episode of our Safety Perspectives From Region 6 podcast, Frank Davis and John Surma discuss their recent case involving the operation of a crane by an operator allegedly part of a crane credentialing fraud scheme. John and Frank discuss the impact that the related issues may have on employers in industry sectors where cranes are used and the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act compliance implications relative to confirming the certifications and qualifications of employees.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

