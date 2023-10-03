On September 30, 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill (SB) No. 553, which requires virtually every California employer to take certain steps to prevent or respond to workplace violence. The new law adds Section 6401.9 to the Labor Code and goes into effect on July 1, 2024.

Quick Hits

On September 30, 2023, Governor Newsom signed into law SB 553, establishing new workplace violence prevention standards in California.

The law requires employers to develop workplace violence prevention plans as part of their injury and illness prevention programs.

The law requires employers to implement a comprehensive workplace violence prevention plan with very specific components and procedures. The law also requires employers to:

record violent workplace incidents or threats in a violent incident log;

provide effective training to all employees; and

maintain records related to the workplace violence prevention plan.

