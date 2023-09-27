ARTICLE

In this first edition of our workplace accident case study podcast series, Karen Tynan and Kevin Bland provide lessons from actual incidents and resulting enforcement actions and lawsuits. Kevin and Karen, both of whom are California shareholders and members of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, discuss a case in which the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) investigated a construction employer after a worker was injured in a nail gun accident.

