In this podcast, shareholders Kevin Bland (Orange County) and Karen Tynan (Sacramento) review the latest Cal/OSHA (or Division of Occupational Safety and Health) inspection tactics and provide practical pointers for employers that are subjected to an investigation. Karen, who is the West Coast chair of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, and Kevin discuss inspection triggers, the timing and scope of inspections, walk-throughs, and document requests. Our speakers also review employers' rights during an inspection, including the right to not disrupt operations, and offer takeaways on real-world scenarios, such as an inspector's requests for reenactments and demonstrations.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

