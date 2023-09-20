ARTICLE

This episode of our Safety Perspectives From Region 6 podcast is the final installment of a three-part series on fatality and catastrophe investigations conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Frank Davis and John Surma, both of whom are members of Ogletree's Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, wrap up the series with a discussion of the importance of having a crisis management or disaster preparedness plan in place. John and Frank review the elements of such plans, including initial response to the incident, the OSHA investigation, internal and external communications, and follow-up actions.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

