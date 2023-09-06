ARTICLE

This episode of our Safety Perspectives From Region 6 podcast is the second in a three-part series on fatality and catastrophe investigations conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). John Surma and Frank Davis explore issues related to attorney-client and work product privilege in the aftermath of a workplace accident, in addition to best practices on written reports and witness statements produced regarding worksite accidents. Our speakers also discuss advantageous ways to prepare root cause reports to avoid difficulties from the perspective of OSH Act compliance, civil litigation, and public relations.

