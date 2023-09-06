United States:
Safety Perspectives From Region 6: Fatality And Catastrophe Investigations, Part II—Reports, Privilege, And Witness Statements
06 September 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
This episode of our Safety Perspectives From Region 6
podcast is the second in a three-part series on fatality and
catastrophe investigations conducted by the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration (OSHA). John Surma and Frank Davis explore
issues related to attorney-client and work product privilege in the
aftermath of a workplace accident, in addition to best practices on
written reports and witness statements produced regarding worksite
accidents. Our speakers also discuss advantageous ways to prepare
root cause reports to avoid difficulties from the perspective of
OSH Act compliance, civil litigation, and public relations.
